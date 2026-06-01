Jordan’s export grows in Q1 2026
06:23, 1 June 2026
Jordan’s national exports rose by 1.6% in the first quarter of 2026, reaching JD2.129 billion, according to the Department of Statistics, Qazinform News Agency cites Petra.
Re-exports declined by 7.1% to JD561 million.
The country’s total exports reached JD2.690 billion, a slight 0.4% drop compared with Q1 2025.
The report showed imports fell 2.9% to JD4.597 billion.
Trade deficit narrowed to JD1.907 billion, down JD128 million.
As stated previously, Jordan's exports to EU surge 72.3%, overall performance stable in early year.