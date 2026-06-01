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    Jordan’s export grows in Q1 2026

    06:23, 1 June 2026

    Jordan’s national exports rose by 1.6% in the first quarter of 2026, reaching JD2.129 billion, according to the Department of Statistics, Qazinform News Agency cites Petra.

    Jordan’s export grows in Q1 2026
    Photo credit: Petra

    Re-exports declined by 7.1% to JD561 million.

    The country’s total exports reached JD2.690 billion, a slight 0.4% drop compared with Q1 2025.

    The report showed imports fell 2.9% to JD4.597 billion.

    Trade deficit narrowed to JD1.907 billion, down JD128 million.

    As stated previously, Jordan's exports to EU surge 72.3%, overall performance stable in early year.

    Jordan Economy Trade Imports Exports Middle East
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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