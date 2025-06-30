Jordan's economy outpaces previous year with 2.7% GDP growth in Q1

This acceleration in economic activity comes despite persistent regional instability and its attendant global and local economic repercussions. The sustained growth aligns with the objectives of Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision, which targets a gradual but consistent increase in the nation's economic output.

Sectoral performance data for the first quarter of this year reveals notable contributions across various segments. The agriculture sector demonstrated the most vigorous expansion, growing by 8.1 percent and contributing 0.45 percentage points to the overall GDP growth. Following closely, the electricity and water sector expanded by 5.8 percent, adding 0.08 percentage points. Manufacturing industries recorded a robust 5.1 percent growth, making the most significant individual contribution of 0.88 percentage points to the quarter's GDP increase. Furthermore, the social and personal services sector registered a 3.4 percent rise, contributing 0.27 percentage points.



While manufacturing industries emerged as the primary driver of the quarter's growth, the agriculture sector also played a substantial role. The finance, insurance, and real estate services sector collectively represented another key pillar supporting the overall economic expansion.

