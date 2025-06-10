Kazakhstan, Jordan enhance nuclear cooperation

According to the press service of the Agency, the meeting discussed the current state and prospects for developing Kazakh-Jordanian interaction on the peaceful use of atomic energy.

Emphasis was placed on cooperation among the regulatory authorities of both nations, said the press service.

The Jordanian side expressed an interest in sharing experiences in utilizing research reactors for the production of radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes used in medicine as well as designing small modular reactors, radiation protection and nuclear safety.

Satkaliyev noted that Kazakhstan completed the establishment of the Nuclear Energy Agency and the Committee for Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control – a new body in charge of nuclear safety.

He said that Kazakhstan seeks to implement the best international standards and practices relating to regulation, environmental sustainability and nuclear safety.

During the meeting, the sides reiterated their commitment to further enhancing the bilateral cooperation.

To note, a memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy between the Kazakh Energy Ministry and Jordan’s Atomic Energy Commission was signed as part of the official visit of the Kazakh President to Amman, Jordan, on February 19, 2025.