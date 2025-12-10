Jordan’s ancient Mharras olive tree inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in India’s capital New Delhi.

Jordan’s Minister of Culture Mustafa Al-Rawashdeh described the inscription “a historic achievement that reflects years of national effort to safeguard Jordan’s cultural identity.”



He said the Mharras tree, integral to traditional community practices, represents the beauty and depth of Jordan’s intangible heritage and is a living symbol of wisdom, hospitality, and social connection.

Registering the tree as an independent Jordanian heritage element highlights the rich local traditions and the strong cultural imprint of olive cultivation in the Kingdom, he added.

Al-Rawashdeh noted that the Mharras tree has not only cultural value but also a growing popularity among tourists and is a key economic resource as well. He urged to continue efforts in order to unveil more Jordanian cultural heritage elements on global platforms, highlighting vibrant traditions and practices that are part of the country’s history.

The Mharras olive tree is believed to be one of the ancient genetic lineages of olive trees in the Mediterranean region. It has become a valuable agricultural resource thanks to its adaptability to harsh climates, high oil yield, and distinctive sensory profile.

