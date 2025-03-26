Jordanian agriculture minister, Kazakh envoy talk cooperation

During the meeting, Hneifat praised the "deep-rooted, decades-old" bilateral relations, stressing the need to activate mutual trade, remove obstacles facing the two countries' commercial flow and encourage the private sector to engage.



Meanwhile, the envoy extended an invitation to participate in Astana International Forum 2025, stressing the importance of exerting all "possible" efforts to increase trade cooperation and encourage the private sector in this process.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources had designated four high-potential mineralization zones for exploration and development under Jordan's 2025 mineral investment portfolio.