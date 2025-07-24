Jordanian tech firms target European market with Dutch collaboration

According to an int@j statement today, Thursday, 22 Jordanian information technology companies participated in the two-day event. The workshop aligns with int@j's ongoing efforts to strengthen its role as a vital bridge connecting Jordanian tech firms with international markets.



The program featured specialized sessions on Dutch market regulations, sales and marketing practices, legal compliance, and partnership matching. It also provided individual consultations for each participating company, with additional follow-up sessions and field visits to the Netherlands planned.



Engineer Nidal Al-Bitar, CEO of int@j, stated that the association seeks to deliver significant added value to its members by opening doors to Jordanian technology companies, particularly towards markets with tangible potential like the Netherlands.



Mariska Lammers, First Secretary for Economic and Water Affairs at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Jordan, emphasized that supporting Jordan's technology sector bolsters bilateral relations and empowers youth through entrepreneurship and the creation of high-value job opportunities.



Jos Backer, PUM Director in Jordan, noted that the program aims to integrate Dutch expertise with Jordanian innovation to foster sustainable growth in both markets.



For his part, Hussam Saleh, Director General of JEBA, asserted that establishing a connection between Jordan and the European Union via the Netherlands would generate a tangible economic impact.



During the workshop, participants explored practical strategies designed to effectively and methodically prepare Jordanian companies for the Dutch market. Discussions also covered mechanisms for entering the wider European market, including legal and regulatory procedures for company establishment, compliance requirements, and key considerations for taxation and intellectual property.



Practical guidance on company registration in the Netherlands was also provided.

Sessions focused on best practices for service delivery and contract execution, particularly in areas such as outsourcing, software development, managed services, and consulting. Practical examples and success stories from similar companies were presented to participants.

