Jordanian observatory flags 94 misinformation cases in March, majority domestic

The misinformation spread across both local and international news outlets, as well as social media platforms.



Akeed's monthly report defined misinformation as "incorrect or inaccurate information pertaining to Jordanian public affairs or national interests, reaching an estimated audience exceeding five thousand individuals via digital channels, regardless of official denials."



The report highlighted that 22 of the 94 misinformation cases were officially refuted during March, marking a seven-case increase compared to February’s 15.



Notably, political misinformation, previously a dominant category, fell to second place with 26 cases (28%), a decrease of 17 from February.



Economic misinformation, however, saw a significant spike, topping the list with 29 cases (31%), driven by public discourse on issues such as central bank gold reserves, bank funding for social sectors, and loan deferrals.



Akeed flagged instances of inaccurate information circulating on social media concerning March electricity bills and unsubstantiated claims regarding agricultural supplies.



Categorically, economic misinformation led the count, followed by political, social (20 cases, 21%), security (17 cases, 18%), and general public affairs (2 cases, 2%). No health-related misinformation was reported.



Source tracing revealed that 86 of the 94 cases originated domestically (91%), while 8 came from foreign sources (9%). Social media was the primary dissemination vector, accounting for 82 cases (87%), with traditional media responsible for 12 cases (13%).



Akeed emphasized the critical importance of verifying news sources before sharing, particularly on social media, to mitigate the spread of misinformation. It outlined verification protocols applicable across all content formats.



The watchdog noted that while misinformation thrives during times of crisis, it persists in normal circumstances, influenced by socio-political factors, ambiguity, impact, and media literacy.



Akeed publishes fact-checking reports on its website to raise public awareness about the dangers of misinformation and its negative societal impact.

