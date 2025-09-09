Jordanian expert: Unicameral Parliament in Kazakhstan to enhance governance

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to transform the Parliament into a unicameral body, abolish the Senate, establish a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, and confirm the strategic goal of turning Kazakhstan into a leading Eurasian aviation hub. Nidal Zubaidi, chief editor at Jordan Daily, offered his assessment of these plans.

"President Tokayev’s announcement of a transition to a unicameral parliament appears to be a forward-looking step toward more efficient governance," Zubaidi noted. "In my opinion, the abolition of the Senate, which was created in 1995 to ensure stability, is logical in the context of the country’s political maturity."

According to the expert, the announced year-long cycle of public debate, followed by a referendum in 2027, will allow citizens to be involved, ensuring the changes align with the national will and build on the reforms launched after 2022 to strengthen the party system.

"The emphasis on broad debate and putting the issue to a referendum wisely engages society and strengthens the party system. This increases the legitimacy and predictability of the political process," he added.

Zubaidi linked these institutional changes to Kazakhstan's economic development priorities and technology agenda.

"This decision could significantly speed up the adoption of laws, especially for a resource-rich country advancing in AI, infrastructure, and economic priorities like support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the nuclear energy industry. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's experience as a former Senate Speaker lends additional credence to the initiative. On the whole, I see this as a good opportunity for Kazakhstan to simplify its legislative architecture amid global challenges. If the debate is inclusive, it can enhance socio-economic progress and regional stability, reflecting a confident vision for the future," he concluded.

As Kazinform reported, the President delivered his annual State-of-the-Nation Address yesterday.