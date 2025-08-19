Jordanian e-passports to be issued early next September - CSPD

Talking at the forum, Secretary General of the Ministry of Government Communication, Dr. Zaid Nawaiseh, said inauguration of the pilot phase of the e-passport service represents a "qualitative" leap in enhancing the digital transformation system in government services.

Nawaiseh added that the CSPD continues to provide e-services to facilitate procedures and improve the level of services provided to citizens inside and outside the Kingdom.

Nawaiseh noted digital transformation has become "a necessity" driven by the government's aspirations to provide "quality" public services to citizens, in line with the roadmap for modernizing the public sector.

In this context, he said the CSPD is making progress to keep pace with digital transformation and development by launching the pilot phase of the transformation by issuing the e-passport, which is a step towards enhancing the digital transformation in e-government services.

In turn, Tayeb said the e-passport issuance represents "a testament to the CSPD's commitment to providing the best services to citizens."

Tayeb added that digital transformation is a "national necessity and an inevitable path dictated by the government's aspirations for rolling out advanced government services."

Tayeb indicated that the e-passport represents the "new" generation of Jordanian passports, which features a smart electronic chip containing the holder's personal and biometric data that is read electronically by specialized devices at airports and international border crossings.

On technical features, Tayeb stated the personal data page is made of "highly durable, damage-resistant polycarbonate, which enables precise laser printing, and contains invisible security elements that enhance the passport's protection against forgery or tampering."

Tayeb pointed out applications for an e-passport can be submitted via the "Sanad" government app or the CSPD's e-services portal.

Tayeb noted that delivery services are available within a a maximum period of 72 hours from the date of application, as obtaining the e-passport is not mandatory.

Meanwhile, he noted traditional passports will continue to be printed for two years, noting that the e-passport's validity period is five years, as stipulated in the applicable Passport Law.

Tayeb announced the pilot phase of issuing the Jordanian e-passport will begin on September 1, marking a "prominent leap" in enhancing the digital transformation of government services.

The step, he stated, affirms the Kingdom's "commitment to the highest" international standards issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Earlier, it was reported the National Digital Transformation Strategy for 2026–2028, unveiled by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, sets out a comprehensive framework to align with Jordan’s three modernization visions: the Economic Modernization Vision, the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap, and the Political Modernization Document.