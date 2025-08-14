Five strategic pillars to guide Jordan’s digital future through 2028

The strategy presents a national vision to build a digitally empowered, secure, and sustainable Jordan, capable of leveraging technology and innovation to drive economic growth. It focuses on establishing advanced digital infrastructure, developing a competitive digital economy, and fostering an inclusive, sustainable society.



Key strategic goals include creating advanced, flexible, and secure digital infrastructure; delivering integrated and reliable government services through unified, user-centered platforms; and building an inclusive national digital economy based on technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The plan also emphasizes a supportive legislative and regulatory environment, effective national data governance, fair digital inclusion, and strengthened partnerships with the private sector and academic institutions.



Guiding principles for implementation include providing interconnected services, designing policies and digital services around citizens’ needs, making decisions based on accurate data and advanced analytics, delivering proactive services, ensuring adaptability to technological changes, guaranteeing universal digital access, avoiding repeated data submissions, and adopting a "digital by design" approach from the outset.



The strategy targets four main beneficiary groups: government entities, individuals (citizens, residents, visitors), establishments (private sector companies, civil society organizations, freelancers, and entrepreneurs), and government employees.



Its five strategic pillars are digital infrastructure, seamless and intelligent digital government services, digital identity and signature, privacy and digital trust, and participation and digital inclusion. The plan’s foundations include legislative and regulatory frameworks, innovation and entrepreneurship, strategic partnerships, data, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies.



A participatory and integrated governance model underpins the strategy, involving the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the Digital Transformation Unit at the Prime Ministry, and other government bodies.



The Ministry previously made the draft strategy and its implementation plan available for public consultation to gather feedback and suggestions.

