Jordanian airports handled 29,000 flights in 2026:CARC

Farajat said Jordanian airspace and airports witnessed "significant" operational activity, reflecting the "high efficiency" of Jordan's air navigation system and ground services.

In a press statement issued Tuesday, Farajat said Jordanian airports saw 29,096 aircraft movements (arrivals and departures), divided for 14,159 inbound and 14,937 outbound flights, respectively.

He noted air traffic has witnessed "strong" and stable growth, as 42,273 aircraft crossed Jordanian airspace during the first five months of this year.

This figure underscores the Kingdom's strategic position as a "vital and secure" gateway for regional and international air navigation, due to completion of new air navigation projects, he pointed out.

In this context, he said the most recent enterprise aimed to upgrade and review all air navigation procedures in Jordanian airspace, which was inaugurated during the Kingdom's 80th Independence Day celebrations.

He noted the commission's ongoing commitment to implementing the highest standards of air safety and security and developing air navigation infrastructure.

Additionally, he commended the collaborative efforts of all CARC's personnel and Jordanian airports to ensure the smooth and safe flow of air traffic in the Kingdom's airspace.

He stated 25 airlines have resumed regular flights to and from the Kingdom's airports, adding that this number is expected to increase with the imminent return of several European airlines, particularly low-cost carriers.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Cathay Pacific is to launch direct Hong Kong-Almaty flights in 2027.