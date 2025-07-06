Jordan vows interest-free loans to beekeepers to boost honey production

During a visit on Saturday to the first Jordanian Honey Festival, currently underway at Al-Hussein Public Parks, Hneifat announced that the ministry will provide interest-free loans to beekeepers to encourage expansion in honey production and apiculture. He noted the sector’s significant economic and social impact, particularly in rural communities, where it creates jobs and improves household income.



Hneifat said that Jordan’s self-sufficiency in honey currently stands at only 25 percent of domestic consumption. The ministry aims to raise this figure through initiatives such as festivals, technical training, and accessible project financing.



He also emphasized the ministry’s ongoing support for agricultural festivals, which have proven to be effective marketing platforms for local products and tools for empowering cooperative associations and small producers. These efforts, he added, boost rural economies and reinforce the sustainability of the agricultural sector. Hneifat further highlighted the role of nectar-rich forests, planted under the ministry’s afforestation plan, in supporting the beekeeping industry.



Participants at the festival praised the Ministry of Agriculture for its support both through the organization of events and through training and capacity-building programs. They noted that such events have become vital opportunities for direct marketing and building connections between producers and consumers.



The festival has attracted considerable public interest, showcasing natural honey and its byproducts from dozens of cooperatives and beekeepers. The event also aims to promote awareness about the value of local products and foster a culture of national consumption.

