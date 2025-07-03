Tourism in Jordan sees 18% surge in visitor numbers, revenues reach JD2.167 billion

The Kingdom welcomed approximately 595,000 international visitors in June alone, reflecting an 8 percent increase over June 2024 figures, despite prevailing regional circumstances.



The Ministry’s report indicated that international visitor numbers during the second quarter of 2025 (April–June) totaled 1.784 million, marking a 23 percent rise compared to 1.452 million visitors in the corresponding period last year. The growth was driven by an increase in both overnight stays and same-day visits, supported by enhanced promotional campaigns and improvements in tourism infrastructure and services.



Overnight visitors during the first half of 2025 numbered 2.717 million, up from 2.375 million during the same period in 2024, representing a 14 percent increase. Same-day visitors totaled approximately 575,000, compared with 411,000 in the first half of 2024 a significant growth of 40 percent.



Tourism revenues during the first five months of 2025 amounted to approximately JD2.167 billion, a 16 percent increase compared to JD1.873 billion in the same period last year. In May alone, tourism revenues climbed by 18 percent to JD447 million, up from JD380 million in May 2024.



The highest growth rate in overnight tourist arrivals during the first half of the year was recorded from European markets, which rose by 82 percent. This was followed by increases of 44 percent from the Asia-Pacific region, 43 percent from the Americas, and 5 percent from Arab markets.



This robust performance reflects the concerted efforts of stakeholders in the tourism sector, including the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, tourism boards, the private sector, airlines, and investors in infrastructure and services.



Initiatives to diversify tourism products, enhance visitor experiences, and expand promotional outreach to new markets have been instrumental in reinforcing Jordan’s appeal as a leading tourist destination.



With sustained collaboration across the sector, the tourism industry continues to implement a comprehensive strategy aimed at fostering sustainable growth, boosting its contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP), and generating employment opportunities, thereby strengthening the national economy and solidifying Jordan’s status as a global destination celebrated for its historical, religious, and natural heritage.

