Jordan, US sign $354.6 million cooperation agreement

The document was signed by Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and US Ambassador Jim Holtsnider.

The agreement, valued at $354.6 million, is the first of its kind with the current US administration and aligns with its new foreign assistance priorities.

The pact will support Jordanian government efforts to implement national priorities under the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV).

Talking at the signing ceremony, Toukan described Jordanian-US relations as "strategic and based on mutual respect," noting that the United States is a "key" partner in supporting Jordan’s development.

She indicated that the government would direct the assistance toward promoting economic growth and developing essential infrastructure services.

Toukan stated that the agreement reflects international partners’ confidence in Jordan’s ability to continue its reform and development efforts.

As for its scope, the agreement focuses on supporting national priorities by strengthening long-term water security, economic resilience, and self-reliance through programs and projects in water and sanitation, energy, education, tourism, and economic opportunities.

The assistance will finance "priority" development projects and programs, in coordination with relevant ministries and government institutions, supporting implementation and objectives of the Economic Modernization Vision.

Earlier, it was reported that Jordan's industrial exports grew by 8.2 per cent during the first five months of 2026.