Jordan's industrial exports rise 8.2% in first five months of 2026

The Chamber said the JD277 million increase reflects the sector's continued resilience and growing competitiveness despite regional and global economic challenges, supported by market diversification and higher-value industrial products.

Exports posted strong growth in several international markets, including Switzerland (306.1%), China (62.7%), the Netherlands (60.1%), and Belgium (42.3%). Among Arab markets, exports increased to Syria (38.3%), the UAE (27.3%), Palestine (19.9%), and Qatar (11.2%).

Jordanian products expanded into emerging markets such as Kenya, Indonesia, Pakistan, South Africa and Argentina.

The growth was driven by higher exports of key industrial products, including raw potash, fertilisers, iron and steel products, organic chemicals, copper, aluminum, cement and other manufactured goods.

The Chamber attributed the performance to Jordan's network of free trade agreements, improved product quality and the ability of local manufacturers to meet international market requirements.

It said the diversification of export markets and products has strengthened the sector's resilience and called for continued efforts to enhance competitiveness, reduce production costs, expand trade promotion initiatives and open new markets to sustain export growth and support economic development.

Earlier, it was reported Jordan’s production in manufacturing sector totals 21 billion US dollars.