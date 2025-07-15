Jordan unveils pioneering National Health Climate Adaptation Strategy

The groundbreaking initiative, inaugurated by Health Minister Firas Al-Hawari with Environment Minister Muawieh Al-Radaideh and other senior healthcare officials and stakeholders in attendance, represents a regional first for Jordan and the broader Middle East.

The comprehensive strategy reinforces national climate resilience efforts and builds upon the 2022 National Climate Change Adaptation Plan. It establishes a strategic framework to strengthen the Kingdom's health system resilience against mounting climate-related health threats.

Developed through a decade-long collaborative process, the strategy emerged from joint leadership between the Health and Environment ministries. The initiative engaged diverse stakeholders across government agencies and civil society organizations, incorporating evidence-based research, vulnerability assessments, and comprehensive needs analyses.

The strategy targets seven critical health domains vulnerable to climate impacts: respiratory and airborne diseases, waterborne and foodborne illnesses, vector-borne diseases, nutrition security, extreme heat events, occupational health hazards, and mental health considerations.

Core objectives encompass mainstreaming climate-health integration into national policy frameworks, enhancing early warning capabilities, capacity building initiatives, and establishing robust response protocols.

Raed Al-Shboul, Secretary-General for Primary Healthcare and Epidemics at the Ministry of Health, characterized the strategy as a landmark collaborative achievement between the ministry and domestic and international stakeholders.

This reflects our unwavering commitment to strengthening health system preparedness and sustainability in addressing climate challenges, Al-Shboul emphasized. "The strategy is grounded in rigorous scientific methodology and comprehensive research, prioritizing human welfare while enhancing our health system's adaptive capacity through robust institutional mechanisms."

He highlighted the strategy's role in bolstering health sector resilience through advanced early warning and rapid response systems, health infrastructure modernization, and national workforce capacity development. The framework also strengthens epidemiological surveillance and laboratory monitoring systems.

Additionally, the strategy prioritizes community engagement on climate-health linkages, empowering populations to build adaptive capacity and prevent adverse health outcomes. This contributes to enhanced community resilience and integrated health responses to emerging environmental and health challenges.

Al-Shboul noted that this strategic framework represents a transformative advancement in health system preparedness and responsiveness, demonstrating Jordan's dedication to implementing evidence-based climate adaptation measures.

Iman Al-Shanqeeti, WHO Representative to Jordan, stated, "This strategy launch marks a critical milestone in safeguarding public health against escalating climate risks, underscoring Jordan's investment in resilient and sustainable health systems."

WHO is honored to support this national endeavor alongside the Health and Environment ministries in building a healthy and sustainable future for all citizens, she added.

Al-Shanqeeti emphasized that this achievement aligns with a regional initiative spearheaded by Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, focused on strengthening health system climate adaptation across the region while advancing health equity and ensuring universal access to essential health services for vulnerable populations.



Ahmed Al-Barmawi, Director of Environmental Health at the Ministry of Health, presented the strategy's key components, data analytics, and policy recommendations.

He outlined how the strategy serves as a roadmap toward enhanced health sector preparedness and resilience, facilitating integrated climate-health action in Jordan while supporting the Economic Modernization Vision and advancing Sustainable Development Goal achievement.

