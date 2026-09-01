Jordan to launch 2026 census Oct. 1, field counting begins Oct. 4

Director General Haider Freihat told the Government Communication Forum that the census will continue through October 31, with 12,000 field researchers covering 24,000 statistical blocks and about 1 million buildings across the Kingdom.

Freihat said families that previously opted for electronic self-enumeration and provided their phone numbers will receive a link through the "Sanad" application, allowing them to complete and submit their household and housing data electronically from October 1-3. Field researchers will then conduct the enumeration from October 4-31.

He said the census will cover demographic, social, educational, housing, health insurance and employment characteristics, but will not require individuals or families to disclose their income. The count will include both Jordanians and non-Jordanians residing in the Kingdom.

Freihat stressed that all census data will be treated as strictly confidential, urging households to verify the identity of field researchers by checking their statistical identification cards and scanning the verification code before providing any information.

He called on citizens and residents to cooperate with field researchers by having identification documents or family books available, receiving researchers during scheduled visits, including on weekends, and allowing about 30 minutes to complete the questionnaire.

Freihat noted that a pilot census was conducted in September to test field systems and procedures, assess the readiness of personnel and equipment, and address any technical or operational issues before the official enumeration. Its data will not be included in the final census results.

He emphasized that the census is a shared national responsibility and will provide accurate population and housing data to support government planning, decision-making and the formulation of policies and services.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Government Communication Zaid Nawaisah said the ministry is supporting the Department of Statistics in its media preparations for the census, stressing the importance of broad public participation.

He said census results will enable government institutions to identify future needs and plan services and development projects more accurately, while the use of digital tools will expand opportunities for participation and modernize Jordan’s statistical system.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s population reached 20,604,800 as of August 1, adding 14,230 people in July.