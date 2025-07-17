Jordan signs $1.2 mln agreement to rehabilitate wells in al-Kafrein under EIB grant

Minister Raed Abu Saud stated that the well rehabilitation forms part of national efforts to enhance water supply across the Kingdom, in line with the Economic Modernization Vision and the Water Sector Strategy 2023–2040. The project specifically targets improving service delivery in the Southern Shuna District, while promoting the involvement of local private-sector firms in infrastructure development.



The Minister explained that the Ministry and Water Authority are prioritizing the acceleration of water resource development and network upgrades to address growing demand, correct past interruptions, and reduce water loss. The project will introduce natural-flow pumping to extend network lifespan and improve equitable distribution and efficiency of water supply for residents of Southern Shuna.



The initiative will boost water availability in this area, which has suffered from antiquated networks exceeding 30 years in operation. As part of a comprehensive $50 million development scheme, the project includes the construction and upgrade of water networks, reservoirs, new pumping stations, and the expansion of the al-Kafrein station to modern standards. Rehabilitation of wells, replacement of aging components, and installation of new pipes, pumps, electrical panels, and meters are planned. The seven-month schedule targets a supply capacity of 500 cubic meters per hour to serve over 55,000 residents.



European Investment Bank representative Souad Farsi praised the sustained and productive cooperation between the EIB and Jordan’s water sector.

As reported earlier, Chairman of EDAMA Association and water expert Dureid Mahasneh confirmed that Jordan's Ministry of Water has successfully reduced water loss from 51.7% (2021–2022) to 46.5% (2023–2024) over the past three years, urging continued efforts to further lower the rate in the coming period.