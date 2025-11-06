Jordan rises in global digital competitiveness ranking

In remarks to "Petra" Thursday, Qutaishat said this achievement reflects His Majesty King Abdullah II's wise leadership and the continuous guidance of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II in driving digital transformation and strengthening Jordan’s position as a "regional hub for innovation and technology."



Qutaishat added that this progress aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV), which serves as a "comprehensive" national framework to stimulate growth and enhance "competitiveness," complementing the "major" efforts of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in implementing strategic programs and initiatives.



Qutaishat also highlighted the role of the National Council for Future Technology in shaping "purposeful" policies to accelerate digital transformation and adopt advanced technologies across sectors, citing efforts of the National Cybersecurity Center and other partners from the public and private sectors and academia.



Locally, he said the positive results achieved in education, scientific research, digital skills development, and technological infrastructure reflect the "deep-rooted" cooperation between the public and private sectors and the state institutions’ role in enabling the digital economy and supporting innovation and entrepreneurship.



Intaj continues to play an active role as a strategic partner by supporting Jordanian companies working in technology and digital transformation to enhance their regional and global competitiveness and engage in designing initiatives that contribute to achieving the EMV’s objectives, he pointed out.



The association, he noted, continues to strengthen its position as a "trusted source" of digital and formation and communications technology sector data through regular reports and indicator dashboards that provide policymakers and the private sector with verified, evidence-based information to support fact-driven decision-making.



To maintain this momentum, he called for continuous investment in innovation, digital education, and infrastructure to build a solid knowledge-based economy led by Jordanian youth, embodying the Royal Vision for a prosperous and sustainable digital future for Jordan.

Earlier, Petra unveiled five strategic pillars to guide Jordan’s digital future through 2028.