    Jordan reports 37% female participation in industrial workforce

    20:12, 9 December 2025

    The participation rate for women in Jordan’s industrial workforce stood at 37%, numbering up to 42,000 women, Qazinform News Agency cites Petra.  

    Photo credit: Petra

    A report released by the Jordan Chamber of Industry pointed out a substantial presence of women across Jordan’s some industrial sectors. These include the leather and garment sector with the female participation rate at 70%, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies at 35%, packaging and chemical industries – 15%, and the food and catering industries - 11%.

    Over 1,500 women hold ownership and decision-making positions within industrial establishments, the report revealed. It also specified that 76.4% of women act as partners in these establishments, and 17% contribute 20-30% of company capital, highlighting their increasing role as leaders and decision-makers.

    Under its Economic Modernization Vision, Jordan expects to generate nearly 72% of future employment opportunities for women across industrial sectors, thus contributing to women’s empowerment and increased economic participation.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported A new data-art exhibition “Tirek: The Thread of Her Life,” revealing life stories of women across Central Asia opened in Almaty. 

