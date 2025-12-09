Jordan reports 37% female participation in industrial workforce

A report released by the Jordan Chamber of Industry pointed out a substantial presence of women across Jordan’s some industrial sectors. These include the leather and garment sector with the female participation rate at 70%, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies at 35%, packaging and chemical industries – 15%, and the food and catering industries - 11%.

Over 1,500 women hold ownership and decision-making positions within industrial establishments, the report revealed. It also specified that 76.4% of women act as partners in these establishments, and 17% contribute 20-30% of company capital, highlighting their increasing role as leaders and decision-makers.



Under its Economic Modernization Vision, Jordan expects to generate nearly 72% of future employment opportunities for women across industrial sectors, thus contributing to women’s empowerment and increased economic participation.

