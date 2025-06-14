EN
    Jordan reopens airspace to civilian air traffic

    12:24, 14 June 2025

    Chairman of Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), Captain Haitham Misto, announced Jordan has reopened its airspace starting 7:30 a.m. local time, Petra reports. 

    Photo credit: Petra

    In a previous statement Friday, CARC had announced a temporary closure of the Kingdom's airspace and suspension of all air traffic through the Kingdom, in anticipation of any risks that could arise from the region's ongoing escalation.

    Earlier it was reported that air raid sirens had sounded in Israel following reports from the military of missile launches originating from Iran in response to Israel's "preemptive strike" on Iran on Friday. 

    World News Iran Israel Middle East Jordan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
