Jordan records highest FDI inflow since 2017

Figures from the balance of payments showed that inflows amounted to $2,024.8 million in 2025, up from $1,618.8 million in 2024, in a sign of strengthening investor confidence supported by stable economic policies and an improving investment environment.

Arab countries remained the primary source of foreign investment, contributing $1,241.7 million, or 61.3% of total inflows. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries accounted for the largest share within this group at 30.8%, led by Saudi Arabia with 16.1%, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 5.3% and Kuwait at 4.9%.

Among other Arab investors, Iraq ranked first with a 9.7% share, while Egypt and Libya contributed around 6% each.

European investment totaled $276.7 million, representing 13.7% of total inflows, including 9.6% from European Union countries and 2.8% from the United Kingdom.

Non-Arab Asian countries accounted for 4.8% of total FDI, with inflows reaching $97.2 million. India led this group with a 1.6% share, followed by China at 1.0%.

The United States contributed $67 million, representing 3.3% of total inflows.

At the sectoral level, financial and insurance activities attracted the largest share of investment at 27.6%, followed by manufacturing at 11.6%, real estate at 8.8%, mining and quarrying at 7.5%, and information and communications at 6.1%.

Investments by non-Jordanian individuals in land and real estate amounted to $296.9 million, accounting for 14.7% of total inflows.

The data reflects a broad-based expansion in foreign investment activity across sectors and regions, highlighting Jordan’s ability to attract capital flows amid a complex regional and global economic environment.

Earlier, it was reported foreign direct investment in Jordan rose by 27.7 percent to approximately $1.52 billion during the first three quarters of 2025.