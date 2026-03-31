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    Jordan records highest FDI inflow since 2017

    22:39, 31 March 2026

    Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Jordan rose sharply in 2025, reaching $2.02 billion, marking a 25.1% increase compared with the previous year and the highest level recorded since 2017, according to preliminary official data, Petra reports. 

    Jordan records highest FDI inflow since 2017
    Photo credit: Petra

    Figures from the balance of payments showed that inflows amounted to $2,024.8 million in 2025, up from $1,618.8 million in 2024, in a sign of strengthening investor confidence supported by stable economic policies and an improving investment environment.

    Arab countries remained the primary source of foreign investment, contributing $1,241.7 million, or 61.3% of total inflows. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries accounted for the largest share within this group at 30.8%, led by Saudi Arabia with 16.1%, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 5.3% and Kuwait at 4.9%.

    Among other Arab investors, Iraq ranked first with a 9.7% share, while Egypt and Libya contributed around 6% each.

    European investment totaled $276.7 million, representing 13.7% of total inflows, including 9.6% from European Union countries and 2.8% from the United Kingdom.

    Non-Arab Asian countries accounted for 4.8% of total FDI, with inflows reaching $97.2 million. India led this group with a 1.6% share, followed by China at 1.0%.

    The United States contributed $67 million, representing 3.3% of total inflows.

    At the sectoral level, financial and insurance activities attracted the largest share of investment at 27.6%, followed by manufacturing at 11.6%, real estate at 8.8%, mining and quarrying at 7.5%, and information and communications at 6.1%.

    Investments by non-Jordanian individuals in land and real estate amounted to $296.9 million, accounting for 14.7% of total inflows.

    The data reflects a broad-based expansion in foreign investment activity across sectors and regions, highlighting Jordan’s ability to attract capital flows amid a complex regional and global economic environment.

    Earlier, it was reported foreign direct investment in Jordan rose by 27.7 percent to approximately $1.52 billion during the first three quarters of 2025. 

    World News Jordan Middle East Investments Statistics Finance and Budget Manufacturing Mining
    Seilkhanov
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