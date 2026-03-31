Jordan records highest FDI inflow since 2017
Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Jordan rose sharply in 2025, reaching $2.02 billion, marking a 25.1% increase compared with the previous year and the highest level recorded since 2017, according to preliminary official data, Petra reports.
Figures from the balance of payments showed that inflows amounted to $2,024.8 million in 2025, up from $1,618.8 million in 2024, in a sign of strengthening investor confidence supported by stable economic policies and an improving investment environment.
Arab countries remained the primary source of foreign investment, contributing $1,241.7 million, or 61.3% of total inflows. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries accounted for the largest share within this group at 30.8%, led by Saudi Arabia with 16.1%, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 5.3% and Kuwait at 4.9%.
Among other Arab investors, Iraq ranked first with a 9.7% share, while Egypt and Libya contributed around 6% each.
European investment totaled $276.7 million, representing 13.7% of total inflows, including 9.6% from European Union countries and 2.8% from the United Kingdom.
Non-Arab Asian countries accounted for 4.8% of total FDI, with inflows reaching $97.2 million. India led this group with a 1.6% share, followed by China at 1.0%.
The United States contributed $67 million, representing 3.3% of total inflows.
At the sectoral level, financial and insurance activities attracted the largest share of investment at 27.6%, followed by manufacturing at 11.6%, real estate at 8.8%, mining and quarrying at 7.5%, and information and communications at 6.1%.
Investments by non-Jordanian individuals in land and real estate amounted to $296.9 million, accounting for 14.7% of total inflows.
The data reflects a broad-based expansion in foreign investment activity across sectors and regions, highlighting Jordan’s ability to attract capital flows amid a complex regional and global economic environment.
Earlier, it was reported foreign direct investment in Jordan rose by 27.7 percent to approximately $1.52 billion during the first three quarters of 2025.