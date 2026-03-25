Jordan's FDI up 27.7% to $1.52bn: Ministry report

The report, titled "A New Approach to Enhancing Confidence and Attracting Investment," highlighted robust growth in key macroeconomic investment indicators, alongside an expansion in investment opportunities and incentives offered in line with applicable legislation.

It also highlighted a notable expansion in investment activity and services provided by the Ministry, with the number of companies benefiting from exemptions under the law reaching 628, up 14.4 percent compared with 2024.

During 2025, the Ministry facilitated the registration of 70 new establishments in development zones across multiple governorates, with a total investment volume of around JD195 million. This underscores the growing role of development zones in fostering an integrated business environment that supports productive sectors and employment generation.

In terms of investor services, the Ministry processed 7,568 applications related to incentives and facilitation measures, while recommending the granting of citizenship through investment to 81 investors, with total investments exceeding JD110 million. It also issued 4,203 investor cards as part of efforts to enhance the investment climate and attract capital inflows.

The report further outlined the Ministry’s initiatives to expand the investment pipeline, including the development of around 100 investment opportunities across the Kingdom and the implementation of 12 international promotional campaigns. It also highlighted the advancement of a portfolio of strategic public-private partnership projects, comprising eight major projects in the energy, transportation, health, and infrastructure sectors.

On digital transformation, the Ministry completed an upgraded version of the "Invest in Jordan (Invest.jo)" platform and launched the AI-powered assistant "Moeen," in addition to introducing an investment calculator designed to provide investors with detailed cost estimates and information on available incentives. These measures aim to streamline procedures, enhance transparency, and improve access to investment-related data.

The report also reviewed a series of regulatory and procedural reforms aimed at improving the business environment, including the introduction of a fast-track licensing mechanism within development zones, reducing licensing timelines, enhanced service delivery frameworks, and the activation of the Investor Follow-up Unit.

Earlier, it was reported Jordan’s Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged, signals monetary stability.