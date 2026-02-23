Jordan ready to send observers to monitor constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan

The talks focused on ongoing issues of bilateral cooperation, especially on sharing experiences in organizing and conducting electoral processes, as well as the involvement of observers from Jordan’s Independent Electoral Commission in the upcoming nationwide referendum in Kazakhstan on the adoption of the draft of the new Constitution, scheduled for March 15 this year.

The Kazakh ambassador briefed the Jordanian side on the reforms in Kazakhstan is undertaking to upgrade its political system and enhance the role of representative institutions, stressing that the draft Constitution factored in proposals and initiatives received from representatives of different groups in society.

Musa Al-Maaytah, in turn, expressed interest in the constitutional reforms underway in Kazakhstan and confirmed Jordan's readiness to send its observers.

The talks highlighted the positive dynamics in political dialogue and joint practical work between Kazakhstan and Jordan.

Earlier today, Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) reported that to date, 21 international observers have been accredited to monitor the nationwide referendum on the adoption of the draft new Constitution.