Constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan: CEC says 21 international observers accredited so far

According to CEC Deputy Chair Mukhtar Yerman, the country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry sent invitations to a number of international organizations for referendum observation. Additionally, the Central Referendum Commission (CRC) invited observers from more than 30 election commissions of foreign states on a bilateral basis, he added.

Today, the Foreign Affairs Ministry has submitted proposals for accreditation to the Central Referendum Commission of 21 observers from three international organizations and five foreign states. In particular, two from Azerbaijan, two from Kyrgyzstan, one from Palestine, one from Tajikistan, one from Thailand, seven from the CIS Observation Mission, six from CICA, and one observer from the Turkic Academy, he said.

The CEC said it will provide further updates on the number of accredited observers as more proposals are set to submitted.

Previously, Qazinform reported over 12.4 million Kazakhstanis are eligible to vote in the March referendum.