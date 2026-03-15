Jordan ranks third regionally in cyberattacks linked to regional conflict

However, these attacks did not disrupt essential services due to the efficiency of the Kingdom’s cybersecurity system.



In a recent report, the agency noted that despite the increase in hacking attempts, Jordan recorded no actual disruptions to critical services. This reflects the effectiveness of the country’s local cybersecurity framework and the strength of the digital infrastructure supporting key sectors.



The report also highlighted Jordan’s ability to contain cyberattacks and prevent them from escalating into operational or economic crises, underscoring the resilience of the Kingdom’s cyber defense capabilities.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had evacuated over 10,000 citizens from the Middle East.