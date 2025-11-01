Jordan ranks third in Arab world in AI adoption among workforce

The report highlighted that Jordan demonstrates a relatively high adoption rate compared to the size of its economy, driven by investments in digital transformation and technical education, youth empowerment and tech entrepreneurship programs, and the growing use of generative AI tools across sectors such as education, media, and digital services.

The study provides the first comprehensive global analysis of AI adoption, detailing where AI is being developed, how it is being used, and who is benefiting from it. It also examines the extent to which individuals and organizations are integrating generative AI tools and how this transformation impacts national economies.

According to the report, more than 1.2 billion people worldwide have used AI tools in less than three years. The countries with the highest rates of AI use include the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Norway, and Canada.

