Jordan posts lowest olive oil output since 2009

The volume of olives pressed posted a similar decline, with 84,154 tons processed this season compared with 184,903 tons last season and an average of 127,746 tons over 2012-2024.

By governorate, Irbid ranked first with 5.5K tons of olive oil output, followed by Ajloun at 3.3K tons, while Aqaba recorded the lowest production at 52 tons.

Reviewing survey results since the program began in 2008, the department attributed fluctuations in pressed olive volumes and oil output to alternate bearing and rainfall variability.

It said the current season represents the lowest output since the 2009 season in both olives pressed and olive oil produced.

The department said Jordan had 153 olive oil mills in 2025, including 149 operating mills, with data collected weekly through a comprehensive survey conducted in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture.

