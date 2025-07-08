Jordan participates in climate response program in Netherlands

The event was organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and World Waternet, with support from the Embassy of the Netherlands in Amman.



According to a ministry statement on Tuesday, the visit, which comes within framework of its commitment to enhance "readiness" of infrastructure to address climate change challenges.



The engagement aimed to exchange expertise in the fields of flash flood management and sustainable urban drainage systems and explore "practical" solutions to address flash floods and enhance water security.



During the visit, the delegation learned about the "best" practices in designing and implementing "resilient" infrastructure, methods for integrating natural and creating solutions, and "integrated" urban planning to address climate change impacts.



The ministry stated the discussions also went over cooperation opportunities and technical knowledge transfer to support development of future projects in Jordan.



The ministry affirmed its "commitment" to harnessing this fresh expertise in developing national policies and enhancing "readiness" of Jordanian cities to address climate change, in line with national goals and climate adaptation plans.

