Jordan moves to regulate disposal of used EV, hybrid batteries

The Ministry's spokesperson Shorouq Abu Taleb said two facilities have been licensed to collect the batteries for export under the Basel Convention on transboundary waste movement, while specialized vehicles have been approved to transport them to the hazardous waste center in Swaqa. Auto dealers are also authorized to store replaced batteries pending export.



A dedicated warehouse is being prepared at the Swaqa facility, with safety measures in place to ensure proper storage. Batteries are packed in insulated wooden crates before storage, the ministry said, noting that Jordan exported 720 tons of used EV and hybrid batteries in 2024. Standard operating procedures have also been issued for lithium batteries damaged in traffic accidents in coordination with public security and civil defense.



The ministry said Jordan had around 389,000 electric and hybrid vehicles on the road in 2024. Regulations governing used battery management were amended last year to cover EV and hybrid batteries, with the aim of improving collection, transport, recycling and export processes.

Earlier, it was reported electric cars account for less than 1% of the total cars on the road in Kazakhstan.