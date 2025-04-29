Jordan, Kazakhstan explore strategic partnership in digital innovation, aviation industries

According to a statement issued by the ministry on Tuesday, the Kazakh delegation conducted a series of field meetings with several leading Jordanian institutions and companies, where they were briefed on key national achievements in the sectors of innovation, digital transformation, and defense industries.



The delegation began its visit at "Deep Element," a Jordanian company specialized in designing, developing, and integrating security solutions in airspace management. They received a detailed presentation on the company’s innovative solutions in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry.



The delegation also visited the Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB), where they were presented with the bureau’s efforts in developing defense industries and enhancing the industrial innovation ecosystem. Discussions covered knowledge transfer, experience exchange, and potential areas for cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and space technologies.



A meeting was also held at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, bringing together the Kazakh delegation, the National Information Technology Center, and members of the board of the Information and Communications Technology Association (int@j). The visitors were introduced to the council’s strategic role in supporting digital transformation in the Kingdom and shaping digital policies in line with global trends.



Discussions included ways to enhance collaboration between technology companies in both countries and to exchange expertise in entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and developing an innovation-friendly investment environment.



During the meetings, both ministers emphasized their shared commitment to deepening cooperation and expanding partnerships in technological and innovative sectors, contributing to economic development and the pursuit of a competitive digital economy in both countries.



The Kazakh delegation is continuing its meetings today with several government, academic, and private sector institutions, as part of an ongoing visit aimed at solidifying strategic cooperation between the two countries in digital innovation and the aviation industries.



This visit falls within joint efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and expand areas of collaboration in the digital economy and advanced technologies, in support of comprehensive development in both nations.

Earlier it was reported that Jordan and Japan had discussed military cooperation.