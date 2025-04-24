Jordan, Japan discuss military cooperation

The meeting addressed a range of regional and international developments of mutual concern, underscoring the importance of strategic coordination in defense matters.



Huneiti highlighted the depth of the Jordanian-Japanese partnership, expressing appreciation for Japan’s support, particularly in the military and defense sectors.



Discussions also focused on strengthening collaboration through expertise exchange, joint training exercises, and broader defense initiatives.



The ambassador commended Jordan’s vital role in fostering regional stability and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to deepening the strategic partnership.



He emphasized continued cooperation in training and technical support within the framework of bilateral defense relations.



The meeting was attended by the Japanese Defense Attaché and several senior officers from the Jordan Armed Forces.

