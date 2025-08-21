Jordan issues first license for commercial drone operator

CARC Chairman Haitham Misto said the license reflects years of effort to build a regulatory and oversight framework for licensing and operating this vital sector, which remains subject to civil aviation safety and security standards.



He underlined the commission’s commitment to issuing further licenses under national legislation and international standards, noting that qualified teams are ready to handle licensing, monitoring, and inspection. He added that other companies are in the process of completing licensing requirements.



Elements TV Production’s General Manager Ibrahem Abusalma praised CARC’s regulatory role, calling the license a sign of Jordan’s maturing legislation and the state’s commitment to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship.



He said the company aims to offer advanced services in media and marketing, while also supporting tourism, construction, and agriculture sectors.



Drone applications include security monitoring, infrastructure inspection, crop management and pesticide spraying, mapping and surveying, parcel delivery, building maintenance, as well as media production and tourism promotion.



The drone aviation sector is seen as a promising field for Jordan’s economy, offering new investment and employment opportunities, supporting digital and technological innovation, and cutting costs and time while improving efficiency in service delivery.

Earlier, it was reported Jordanian e-passports are to be issued early next September.