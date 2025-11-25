Jordan hits 91% smart meter penetration, accelerates renewable energy, gas infrastructure

The third-quarter report published on the Prime Ministry website also highlighted key measures to boost residential energy efficiency, including financing for solar water heaters for 2,584 homes through approved funding windows.

Fifteen partnership agreements were signed between the Energy Fund and civil society groups to streamline citizen applications for solar installations. Energy audits were completed in 13 industrial facilities, with 30 participation requests under evaluation for future approvals.

The report further outlined incentives for green hydrogen projects outside the Aqaba Special Economic Zone and progress in oil and gas development. The first well in the Sirhan development area (Umm Lahm) was tested, while 63% of 3D seismic surveys in the Jafr region have been completed to inform field development.

Thirteen wells were drilled at the Risha gas field through Q3 2025, with ongoing seismic interpretation to integrate into the field’s geological model. The National Petroleum Company is preparing a tender for 80 additional wells.

Meanwhile, a 40-kilometer natural gas pipeline extension within Al-Quweira Industrial City has been completed, and marine surveys at Sheikh Sabah port’s coastal switching unit are finished, with excavation and site leveling ongoing.

The developments underscore Jordan’s push to modernize energy infrastructure, enhance efficiency, and attract investment across renewables, oil, and gas sectors.

