Jordan-GCC trade volume increased to JD2.56b in firs five months of 2025

By the end of May of this year, the value of the Kingdom's exports to the GCC countries had increased to JD735 million from JD640 million during the same period previous year, according to statistical data released by the Department of Statistics and tracked by the Jordan News Agency (Petra).



By the end of May of this year, the Kingdom's imports from the GCC (Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the Sultanate of Oman) had grown to JD1.826 billion, up from JD1.517 billion in the same period the previous year.



With a trade volume of over 1.691 billion dinars at the end of May this year, Saudi Arabia topped the list of GCC nations that Jordan trades with, up from 1.526 billion dinars during the same period last year.



By the end of May of this year, Jordan's exports to Saudi Arabia increased to 478 million dinars, while the Kingdom's imports were 1.213 billion dinars. Fresh and cooked fruits and vegetables, pharmaceuticals, live animals (particularly sheep), and the chemical industry accounted for the majority of exports. Products from the food industry, chemicals, and petroleum were the most common imports.



With a trade volume of 603 million dinars, the UAE ranked second. Of this amount, 113 million dinars were exported, primarily gold (including platinum-plated gold), while non-monetary raw gold was the most significant import.



By the end of May of this year, trade with Qatar had reached 104 million dinars, of which 48 million dinars were exported, mainly fresh and processed food items, while the remaining imports were chemicals, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, and motor oil.



By the end of May of this year, the amount of trade between Jordan and Kuwait had reached 75 million dinars, of which 52 million dinars were exported in the form of plant and animal products, and the remaining 75 million dinars were imported in the form of oxygen gas, petroleum products, and their derivatives, such as natural gas and oils.



During the same time period, Jordan's commerce with the Sultanate of Oman totaled around 51 million dinars, of which about 24 million dinars were Jordanian exports, primarily fertilizer, food, and agricultural items. Meanwhile, imports concentrated on anhydrous ammonia and steel and its derivatives.



As for the Kingdom's trade with Bahrain, by the end of May this year, the two nations' combined trade had reached over 37 million dinars. National exports, which mostly consisted of fruits, vegetables, and food items, totaled 20 million dinars. However, imports concentrated on carbon dioxide, oil or diesel, fish and seafood, and aluminum alloys.

