Jordan extends temporary residency for foreign visitors to 3 months

Previously, foreign nationals were granted a one-month residency upon entry and were required to visit a security center to extend their stay for an additional two months. Under the updated system, the existing visa mechanism will remain unchanged, but visitors will now have the full three-month temporary residency stamped directly into their passports at border points, simplifying entry and residence procedures.

Faraya explained that the decision is part of the Ministry of Interior’s broader efforts to stimulate the national economy through incentive-based policies aimed at increasing the number of visitors to the Kingdom for various purposes.

He added that the measures are also designed to attract greater investment by giving potential investors more time to explore and assess opportunities in Jordan, which is expected to contribute to higher investment levels.

Additionally, the move is expected to support the tourism and medical tourism sectors by encouraging tourists and patients to extend their stays and seek treatment at Jordanian hospitals, thereby boosting tourism activity and strengthening both the tourism and healthcare economies.

