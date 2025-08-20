Jordan enhances nuclear emergency readiness through 'Dragon Eye' exercise

Ziad Al-Saaydeh, EMRC Chairman and head of the NCNRS, highlighted that the exercise served as a practical platform to sharpen emergency protocols, improve response strategies, and test the readiness of specialized teams. He underscored that this initiative reflects Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding public health and the environment from nuclear risks.



In a statement released Wednesday, Al-Saaydeh commended the professionalism and advanced performance of the participating teams, noting their effective coordination with both national and international partners. The realistic emergency scenarios helped simulate complex challenges, ultimately contributing to the development of Jordan’s nuclear security framework and boosting the confidence of global stakeholders in the country’s capabilities.



He added that the experience provided substantial value in refining institutional expertise and confirmed the Commission’s intention to incorporate the lessons learned into operational improvements, advanced training programs, and alignment with global best practices.



The two-day drill was organized by the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army, under thethe Jordan-US program to counter weapons of mass destruction (CWMD), in collaboration with the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), with the involvement of various national agencies.

