Joint Tajikistan-China laboratory for biodiversity conservation and sustainable use launched
On July 21, a joint laboratory between Tajikistan and China dedicated to biodiversity conservation and sustainable use was inaugurated at the Research Center for Ecology and Environment of Central Asia (Dushanbe) under the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan. The initiative is part of the Belt and Road Initiative, Khovar reports.
At the opening, it was emphasized that the laboratory will serve as a high-level international platform for innovation in science and technology, facilitating the development of key environmental protection technologies, sustainable use of biological resources, and regional sustainable development.
Experts from other Central Asian countries will also be engaged as key partners in the laboratory’s scientific research activities.
Earlier, Tajikistan and the UAE have signed the intergovernmental agreement on air transport cooperation.