    Joint session of Kazakh Parliament’s Chambers convenes in Astana

    11:43, 2 September 2025

    The fourth session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VIII session started its work in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and State Counsellor of Kazakhstan of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin took part in the joint session of both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament.

    As written before, Speaker of the Majilis Yerlan Koshanov last Thursday signed a decree summoning a joint session of both Chambers of the Parliament. 

    According to subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution, I decree to convene a joint session of the chambers of parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at 11:00 a.m. on September 2, 2025, in Astana, reads the decree.

