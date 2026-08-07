John van 't Schip to take helm of Kazakhstan’s national football team

The appointment will be officially confirmed after it is approved by the KFF Executive Committee in accordance with the federation's statutes. The committee is expected to meet in the coming days, after which Van 't Schip's contract will be signed.

Van 't Schip enjoyed a distinguished playing career with Dutch giants Ajax and Italian club Genoa and represented the Netherlands at international level. He was a member of the Dutch squad that won the 1988 UEFA European Championship.

He began his coaching career within Ajax's academy system before taking charge of several clubs, including Ajax, Twente, PEC Zwolle, Mexico's Guadalajara and Australia's Melbourne City. In 2016, he guided Melbourne City to the Australia Cup title.

At the international level, the 61-year-old has previously managed the national teams of Greece and Armenia.

The KFF also announced the coaching staff that will work alongside Van 't Schip, including Nurbol Zhumaskaliyev and Yeldos Akhmetov as assistant coaches, Yuri Novikov as goalkeeping coach, Vadim Borovsky as fitness coach, and Timur Kusainov as analyst.

Earlier, Qazinform reported PSG is to launch a football academy in Kazakhstan.