‘Jochi Khan. The Ruler of the Great Ulus’ book by Kazakhstani journalist presented in Almaty

Based on the script for the documentary film, the book reveals the life of the founder of the Great Ulus’ and his contribution to the formation of Kazakh statehood. The book-album ‘Jochi Khan. The Ruler of the Great Ulus,’ released in Kazakh, Russian and English languages, targets at a wider audience.

The book is released in anticipation of the premiere of a feature film about Jochi Khan. The film is made jointly with the TV and Radio Complex of the President. The book comprises many historic references, that are not covered in the film, including detailed information about Chagatai Khan and Ögedei Khan, Uly bulus and the Golden Horde, said Bekbayeva.

As reported earlier, the project’s producer and director Emre Sahin, producer Fikret Manoglu and production designer Zeki Sarayoglu from Karga Seven Pictures met with Kazakh State Counselor Erlan karin to discuss the shooting of a mini-series about Jochi Khan, the founder of the Golden Horde.

The producers informed about the completion of the script, that was created by famous script writers Justin Pollard ('The Vikings') and Claire Moorsom ('The Outlaw King') as well as Kazakhstani and international historians.