Jibek Joly TV Channel to launch new Truth in the Details project

The project is developed within the state policy to strengthen the law and order principles outlined by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Screenshot from video

The Truth in the Details project is intended to raise the legal culture of citizens, show the work of law enforcement agencies and mechanisms of justice in operation.

The Truth in the Details is more than just an event chronicle. It features true stories, interviews, opinions of experts and thorough crime reconstructions.

The high-impact case in Taldykorgan takes the center stage in the first issue to be released on May 1. It will report on an organized crime group that stole billions of tenge from the budget through fraud at schools.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstanis will be able to anonymously report drug crimes online.