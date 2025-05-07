Jibek Joly TV Channel to broadcast live parade dated to 80th anniversary of Great Victory

It will be broadcast live by the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex on Jibek Joly and Silk Way TV Channels.

Over 4,000 servicemen are expected to participate, along with more than 200 units of military equipment and 66 planes and helicopters.

It is also be streamed on LED screens across the country and on the Defense Ministry’s official YouTube channel.

Notably, today, May 7, Kazakhstan is celebrating Defender of the Fatherland Day, marking 33 years since the establishment of its national Armed Forces.