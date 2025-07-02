Jibek Joly TV channel expands its global reach as Silk Way Prime

The new project is a full-fledged media platform aimed at promoting historic, cultural and humanitarian, national values of Kazakhstan.

Silk Way Prime is an international version of Jibek Joly TV channel adjusted to the time zones and content preferences in Russia. The newly launched TV channel will focus on Kazakhstani content, including feature films, TV shows, news programs, talk shows, entertainment and educational projects.

Silk Way Prime was launched to reach an international audience. We describe Kazakhstan as a dynamic, outward-looking, vibrant and culturally rich country. The TV channel is about facts, emotions and creative content, said Yerkezhan Kuntugan, Managing Director at Jibek Joly/Silk Way.

Jibek Joly TV channel now includes international Silk Way, Silk Way Cinema and Silk Way Prime TV channels.

Earlier it was reported that the new Jibek Joly radio station had been launched in Kazakhstan.