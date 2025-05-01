EN
    New Jibek Joly radio station launched in Kazakhstan

    09:14, 1 May 2025

    A new media project of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, the Jibek Joly radio station, started today its work, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform
    The new addition is created on the grounds of the popular Astana radio station of 101.4 FM. Its hosts are well-known Zhasulan Aissagali, Dilbar Zhumekenova, Beknur Nurmaganbet and Kyrmyzy Zhandossova.

    Jibek Joly is a modern media platform for streaming online music and present-day content. It prioritizes promoting the country’s artists and creating new formats. It broadcasts live Kazakhstani music, satirical shows involving stand-up comics, bloggers and media figures.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The new radio station sets ambitious goals to expand its broadcast range, establish cooperation with popular singers from Central Asian countries, launch transborder music projects, and participate in cultural initiatives of the region.

    Jibek Joly broadcasts programs in Russian and Kazakh seven days a week, 365 days a year.

    To note, the Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex and Azerbaijan's AnewZ agree on cooperation.

    Mass media Culture Astana Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
