New Jibek Joly radio station launched in Kazakhstan

Photo credit: Kazinform

The new addition is created on the grounds of the popular Astana radio station of 101.4 FM. Its hosts are well-known Zhasulan Aissagali, Dilbar Zhumekenova, Beknur Nurmaganbet and Kyrmyzy Zhandossova.

Jibek Joly is a modern media platform for streaming online music and present-day content. It prioritizes promoting the country’s artists and creating new formats. It broadcasts live Kazakhstani music, satirical shows involving stand-up comics, bloggers and media figures.

The new radio station sets ambitious goals to expand its broadcast range, establish cooperation with popular singers from Central Asian countries, launch transborder music projects, and participate in cultural initiatives of the region.

Jibek Joly broadcasts programs in Russian and Kazakh seven days a week, 365 days a year.

