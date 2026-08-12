Jibek Joly TV Channel prepares for pre-election debates

Representatives of the parties are preparing to take the floor.

The first to appear are Ak Zhol Party members Bek-Mukhamed Zhaukebayev and Yermek Abildin, Larisa Li and Nuraynash Kamalova from the Nationwide Social Democratic Party, Aizhan Aimaganova and Madi Myrzagaraev from the Adilet Party.

Next, Zhandos Bidaybekov and Irina Smirnova from the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, Zhazira Sultankulova and Yerbolat Saurykov from the Auyl Party, Amalbek Omirtay and Almat Turtayev from the Baitak Party, and Olzhas Kuspekov and Dinara Shukizhanova from the Respublica Party will take the floor during the debates.

The central topic of the debates is the rule of law as the foundation of a just society, the Law and Order principle.

Those attending will review opponents’ programs and answer sharp questions submitted live.

The audience may ask questions via QR code and WhatsApp messenger.

After the debates, Ashyk Studiya political talk show will be held. Experts will analyze key moments, speeches, and the potential impact on the election campaign.

As written before, Kazakhstan to hold first televised team debate ahead of Qurultay elections.