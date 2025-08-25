Jennifer Lopez shares Kazakhstani violin cover of her hit Ain’t It Funny after video goes viral

The video not only highlights the artistry of the performance but also showcases the beauty of Kazakhstan’s capital. Within hours of its release, it spread across social media, drawing praise from Kazakh audiences before Lopez herself amplified it with a single word in her Instagram Stories: “WOW.”

Altynay Ashirbayeva, founder of Dimash Silver, explained that the project was inspired by Lopez’s recent concert in Astana:

“We wanted to create something that shows Kazakhstan has creativity and style on a global level. The response has been overwhelming.”

The collaboration also carried cultural significance, with jewelry featuring modern interpretations of national symbols. According to PR Director Zhamilya Khangeldina, the video sparked pride among Kazakhstanis worldwide, who saw it as a contemporary expression of their heritage.

Global star Jennifer Lopez was presented with the Dimash Dubai Diamond collection, featuring silver and diamonds inspired by Kazakh cultural motifs, during a concert in Almaty.

Now viewed by millions, the viral video has become more than a tribute - it stands as a cultural showcase of Kazakhstan’s music, fashion, and craftsmanship on the global stage.

Earlier, it was reported American singer Jennifer Lopez appeared in public wearing traditional Kazakh jewelry.