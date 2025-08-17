EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Jeniffer Lopez shares Kazakh language cover on her social media

    07:36, 17 August 2025

    World-famous Jeniffer Lopez shared a cover of her song in the Kazakh language on her Instagram, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Jeniffer Lopez shares Kazakh language cover on social media
    Screenshot from video
    Jeniffer Lopez shares Kazakh language cover on social media
    Screenshot from video

    Kazakh singer Moldir Baiburinova translated Jeniffer Lopez’s song Ain’t Your Mama and performed it in Kazakh.

    The video quickly generated over 1.5 million views.

    To note, global superstar Jennifer Lopez arrived in Astana on August 1 to perform at the Astana Arena as part of her Up All Night tour.

    Music Culture Kazakhstan Entertainment
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All