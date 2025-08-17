Jeniffer Lopez shares Kazakh language cover on her social media
07:36, 17 August 2025
World-famous Jeniffer Lopez shared a cover of her song in the Kazakh language on her Instagram, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakh singer Moldir Baiburinova translated Jeniffer Lopez’s song Ain’t Your Mama and performed it in Kazakh.
The video quickly generated over 1.5 million views.
To note, global superstar Jennifer Lopez arrived in Astana on August 1 to perform at the Astana Arena as part of her Up All Night tour.