Jeddah's Abu Al Madafa Caves: A premier destination for diving enthusiasts

Just a half-hour boat ride from Jeddah’s coast, the Abu Al Madafa caves provide divers with an unforgettable experience as they navigate narrow underwater passages teeming with vibrant marine life. The caves reach depths of up to 60 meters and boast rich coral formations.

Photo credit: SPA

With moderate currents ensuring clear visibility, the site is favored by experienced divers eager to encounter a diverse array of sea creatures, including tuna, barracuda, blacktip and whitetip sharks, and numerous smaller reef fish. It provides a truly immersive glimpse into the Red Sea’s underwater beauty.

Recall that as summer has started, the Saudi Tourism Authority is launching "Saudi Summer 2025" program to embody the Kingdom's openness to the world and offer a comprehensive experience that showcases its natural and cultural diversity.