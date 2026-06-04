Japan's UNESCO-listed Himeji Castle damaged by Typhoon Jangmi

Approximately four square meters of plaster peeled away near the lattice windows of a turret on the north side of the main keep, which is designated as an important cultural property. The fragments have not yet been located.

The 17th‑century castle, often called the “White Heron Castle” for its striking white plastered exterior, was battered by winds reaching 90.7 kilometers per hour early Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

A city worker discovered the damage around noon during a routine patrol.

Earlier, it was reported that Typhoon Jangmi made landfall in the southern part of Wakayama Prefecture in western Japan on Wednesday morning.